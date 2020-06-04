Custom Baja Surfari Polaris General revealed

Baja has a stunning coastline riddled with remote surf spots only accessible by off-road or boat. UTVUnderground.com has announced its newest project with world renowned pro surfer Jamie O'Brien to explore the hidden “Lost Coast” of Baja in his custom overland Polaris General.

The “Jamie O’Brien Baja Surfari Polaris General presented by BFGoodrich Tires” has been one of the most epic builds by UTVUnderground.com to go explore Baja in a new way with one of the biggest big wave surfers in the industry. There are no paved roads on the Lost Coast and the 350 miles of stunning coastline is only accessible by off-roading or boat.

The area of Baja that they will be exploring is called “The Lost Coast” because of its inaccessibility. Most people stay on the highway and hang a left at Mama Espinosas in El Rosario. We will be hanging a right and exploring “The Lost Coast” south to Guerrero Negro. Because of the diversity of the coastline the area produces epic surfing, fishing, and camping.

