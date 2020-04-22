Auction report finds attendance, bid activity on the rise (video)

Attendance and bid activity both increased last week on the auction lanes and are now inline with normal spring participation, according to the latest National Powersport Auction Video Recap for the week of April 13-19.

NPA director of business development Tony Altieri provides an update from the NPA lanes. It’s a much more positive tale that last week’s report with dealers, lenders and OEMs continuing to adapt to COVID-19. The report features insights from auctions last week in Philadelphia, Madison and Atlanta.

With inventory down and attendance perking up, supply and demand have converged on the lanes, Altieri reports.

NPA returns to the lanes Friday with another online auction from its Dallas location.