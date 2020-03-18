GO AZ Scottsdale announces March 18-31 closure

GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale, Arizona, announced Wednesday that it will be closed through March 31.

Here’s a letter to the dealership’s customers:

Hi GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale Family -

At GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale, we care deeply about the communities we serve. As we continue to deal with the escalating health crisis presented by the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are writing to update you on an action we are taking to ensure the safety and health of our customers, our employees and our community.

Specifically, we have made the decision to act in the manner we believe will best serve to protect our valued customers and staff, that being to close our dealership effective close of business, Wednesday, March 18th through Tuesday, March 31st. As of now, our plan is to re-open Wednesday, April 1st.

We want you to know that we greatly appreciate your patronage and look forward to serving you once the imminent crisis facing our community and country have passed. If you currently have a vehicle in our Service Department, someone will be reaching out to you.

Meanwhile, we will be monitoring voicemail so please feel free to leave a message for us at (480) 609-1800 and we’ve also set up a special email account to address any inquiries: customercare@goaz.com. Please include "GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale" in the subject line of your email so that we can assist you properly with your request.

We also ask that you visit our website and follow us on social media where we will post updates.

Thank you for your patience during this unprecedented time.

Stay safe & healthy -

GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale