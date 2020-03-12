6D Helmets, Beaubier form partnership

6D Helmets LLC has announced a multi-year partnership with four-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Cameron Beaubier.

With the goal of expanding the brand’s reach into the street community, Beaubier will be instrumental in helping to drive awareness of the brand and its unique Omni-Directional Suspension technology.

“With our ever-increasing commitment to improving safety for motorcyclists in all genres of the sport, we’re really excited to have Cameron join our team of professional athletes to help increase exposure of our new and improved ATS-1R street motorcycle helmet,” said Bob Weber, co-founder and CEO of 6D Helmets. “6D’s ATS-1R was recently introduced with our new advanced ODS technology which provides improved safety benefits unmatched by any other helmet, or helmet technology in the marketplace.”

“I cannot express how excited I am to be working with 6D for 2020 and helping to grow the awareness of this brand. I have taken the time to study these new technologies and new helmet designs and I’m super impressed with the 6D. I’m confident this helmet will be there for me as I race to defend my Superbike title this year,” Beaubier said.