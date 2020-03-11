Longtime dealership service tech passes away

View this post on Instagram

We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our team member Mike Daro. Our hearts and thoughts go out to Mike’s family and friends in this difficult time. Mike had been a part of the Chaparral team for the past nine years serving as a technician in our service department. Mike was an extremely knowledgeable, dedicated, and well-respected employee with a bright smile and passion for dirt bikes. His love for dirt bikes was only surpassed by his love for his family. Mike was a doting husband and father to six wonderful children. Our deepest sympathies and condolences to the entire Daro family and their extended network of friends who lost a great man. A GoFundMe has been setup to help Mike’s family, if you would like to donate you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-daro-family The link in our profile will also take you to the GoFundMe page