Vance & Hines Road Show launching at Daytona

The Vance & Hines team hits the road this week when the company's mobile show room and tech center rolls into Daytona Beach for its first stop in 2020, Daytona Bike Week.

The tour visits 10 of the country's largest motorcycle events during its eight-month run. Housed in two custom-built, 53-foot trailers with extended exhibit space, it offers customers a sensory experience where they will see, feel and hear the exhaust, air intake and fuel management products that Vance & Hines is famous for.

One of several new features this year is each visitor’s opportunity to create a Performance and Style Upgrade Plan in consultation with one of Vance & Hines’ product experts. The Vance & Hines Make It Yours consultation creates a personalized plan to update their bike's look and performance. Each upgrade recommendation is based on the rider's motorcycle, riding style and budget. The company expects one of the most popular options to be its new Torquer 450 slip-ons, which are designed specifically to deliver great sound, style and performance to Harley-Davidson M8 Touring bikes, while being emission compliant in all 50 states.

Riders can choose to make the upgrades onsite in the tour's tech center or may use the Vance & Hines Make It Yours consultation document to have their local motorcycle dealer do the installation.

"We've taken everything on the tour up another notch this year," said John Potts, Vance & Hines head of sales and marketing. "All new displays to help customers better understand each of our products, the most qualified staff in the motorcycle industry and a personalized experience for every rider who visits us. We can't wait to get on the road."

The 2020 schedule takes the experience to the top motorcycle events from coast to coast, with additional stops added during the year. The current route includes these events:

Daytona Bike Week (two locations), Daytona Beach FL

Arizona Bike Week, Phoenix AZ

Laughlin River Run, Laughlin NV

Myrtle Beach Bike Week, Myrtle Beach SC

Born Free Show, Orange County CA

Black Hills Rally (two locations), Sturgis SD

Delmarva Bike Week, Salisbury MD

Street Vibrations, Reno NV

Bikes, Blues & BBQ, Fayetteville AR

Biketoberfest (two locations), Daytona Beach FL

Exact locations for each tour stop can be found in the events section of the Vance & Hines web site.