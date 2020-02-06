Kawasaki KRX 1000 demo tour off to strong start

Side-by-side and off-roading fans from across the country are gathering en masse this week at the King of the Hammers in the desert of Johnson Valley, California. It was an ideal location for Kawasaki to begin the nationwide demo tour of its all-new 2020 Teryx KRX 1000 side-by-side, the company’s debut entrant into the sport side-by-side segment. An estimated 70,000 fans were on hand during the event's opening weekend, all apparently with cash in their pockets based on the various campers, RVs, toy haulers, trucks, side-by-sides, Jeeps and other interesting inventions that peppered the desert floor.
Powersports Business editor Dave McMahon took in the KRX 1000 demo tour launch in Hammertown (via a super-mondo VIP solo press event), as did well over 100 riders during a single day early in the week. As always, the Powersports Business Instagram is the best way to get the first look at the sights and sounds from our travels.
Suspension and engine breaking made for endless hours of fun in the sun (and temps in the 30s but we ain't complaining!). The KRX 1000 demo tour starts here at the Super Bowl of off-roading, then visits the rest of the country.