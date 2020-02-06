Auto exec buys dealership that sold 500 units annually

Trojan Powersports of Monroe, Michigan is now under new ownership.

Robert Weir, an automotive executive from Rochester, Michigan, recently acquired Trojan Powersports from owner John Carr. Carr, a lifelong Monroe, Michigan, resident and avid powersports enthusiast, began Trojan Powersports in 2010 by adding the full range of Honda vehicles (Motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and Scooters) to his thriving used powersports vehicle dealership. Within a few short years, Carr grew Trojan Powersports into a top Michigan Honda powersports dealership, selling over 500 vehicles per year.

After a decade of the fast-paced world as a Honda powersports dealership owner, Carr decided to explore the possibility of selling his business to spend more time with his family.

Weir, a young and successful automotive executive whose background includes serving as Head of Motorsports for Subaru of America and Performance Brand Manager at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, arose as the right fit at the right time to acquire Trojan Powersports.

Weir took over operations of Trojan Powersports the second week of January 2020 and is in full swing of applying his corporate-level marketing skillsets to take the Honda dealership to the next level. The acquisition included all of the operating assets of the dealership along with the real estate, including the 1.3-acre property with two facilities. Powersports Listings M&A assisted with the sale.

"I am excited to bring my automotive and racing experience to the powersports industry and will continue to keep Trojan Powersports as the number one Honda dealer in Michigan," Weird said. "I appreciate the guidance and advice from the team at PLMA for making this acquisition a success."

"I hand-painted the red Honda stripe all the way around this showroom when I first moved into this facility. In thinking about all of the sweat and energy I have invested in this dealership, I am so appreciative of PLMA for delivering a great transition for Trojan Powersports," Carr stated.