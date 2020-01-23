Honda Kokoro videos feature vintage Honda products, showrooms

The newest videos in the Honda Kokoro series take visitors on a virtual visit to original style Honda showrooms of the 1960s and ’70s, as seen at the Mungenast Classic Automobiles & Motorcycles Museum. The Honda Kokoro video series celebrates the heritage, culture, people and products that make Honda unique. “Kokoro” means heart in Japanese.

Last year marked Honda’s 60th year in the continental United States and the Mungenast family is an integral part of the brand’s American legacy. The Mungenast museum was established by the late Dave Mungenast, Sr., who became a Honda motorcycle dealer in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1965 and went on to establish a Honda auto dealership and one of the first Acura dealers in the U.S., in 1986. The Mungenast Automotive Family continues to operate all three dealerships in St. Louis.

The two-part video based on the Mungenast museum tells the story of the relationship between Dave Sr. and his family with the Honda brand and includes a focus on both Honda automotive history and motorcycle history, through the products and memorabilia housed at the museum. The two videos include:

The segment on automobiles features several rare Honda “S” model sports cars never sold in America, as well as a Z600 and a 1979 Civic. The motorcycle segment features a replica of the first Honda Scrambler to win a National Championship, a rare XLV750R never sold in America, and other iconic Honda bikes, including a Z50 Mini Trail, XL250, CBX, GL1000 Gold Wing and a 1970 CB750, named “Motorcycle of the Century” by Motorcyclist magazine.