Triumph unveils two new models

Triumph has announced two new Tiger 1200 models, the Tiger 1200 Desert edition and Tiger 1200 Alpine edition. Inspired by some of the most thrilling motorcycle adventures, these new motorcycles incorporate a unique high specification set-up and dedicated paint schemes to deliver even greater adventure capability, style and value for money.

Two special editions

Tiger 1200 Desert Edition - Inspired by adventures taken across the most inhospitable deserts in the world, from the Sahara to the Kalahari and beyond.

Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition - Inspired by the alpine adventures riders have made across one of the world’s most breathtakingly beautiful mountain ranges.

Exclusive dedicated Desert and Alpine edition paint schemes and detailing

Special edition ‘Sandstorm’ paint scheme with dedicated ‘Desert Edition’ graphics for the new Tiger 1200 Desert Edition.

Distinctive ‘Snowdonia White’ paint scheme with dedicated ‘Alpine Edition’ graphics for the new Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition.

All the distinctive and purposeful style of the exceptionally capable Tiger 1200.

Dedicated high specification set-up with even greater value for money

The new Tiger 1200 Special Editions both add to the mid-spec Tiger XRx and Tiger XCx specification set-up with an even higher level of equipment, designed to enhance the ride and deliver even greater value for money

Higher specification features: Lightweight Arrow titanium silencer; Triumph Shift Assist.



Incredible standard of triple powered performance, rider technology and premium specification equipment

Powerful and responsive 1,215cc triple engine, delivering peak power of 139 HP @ 9,350 rpm, maximum torque of 90 LB-FT @ 7,600 rpm and an incredible sound from a lightweight Arrow titanium silencer.

State-of-the-art rider technology. Including: Triumph Shift Assist, adjustable full-color TFT instruments, optimized cornering ABS & traction control, up to five riding modes, all LED lighting, illuminated buttons, keyless ignition, cruise control, electrically adjustable windscreen, heated grips and multiple power sockets.

Premium specification equipment, including: Triumph semi-active suspension (TSAS), Brembo Monobloc brakes, adjustable seat height.

NEW TIGER 1200 DESERT EDITION

Inspired by the epic motorcycle adventures the Tiger 1200 has taken across the world’s most inhospitable and challenging deserts, the new Tiger 1200 Desert Edition takes all of the distinctive and purposeful Tiger 1200 XC line-up looks and incredible capability while bringing an even higher standard of finish, including:

Exclusive ‘Sandstorm’ special edition paint scheme;

Dedicated ‘Desert Edition’ graphics;

New metallized ‘SE’ radiator badges.

In addition to its unique paint scheme, the Tiger 1200 Desert Edition also features higher specification equipment compared to the mid spec XCx model, designed to further enhance its adventure capability and affordability. These dedicated features are:

Lightweight Arrow titanium silencer;

Triumph Shift Assist for clutchless up- and down-shifts.

Tiger triple engine

The new Desert Edition features the Tiger 1200’s 1215cc Triple engine, the most powerful shaft driven engine in its class, delivering smooth and immediate response through the gears up to a peak power of 139 HP @ 9,350 rpm. This is derived by the high quality engine components (including lightweight flywheel, lighter crankshaft and magnesium cam cover) that allow the engine to spin up fast for instant power delivery and maximum torque of 90 LB-FT @ 7,600 rpm. In addition, the lightweight Arrow titanium silencer enhances the bike’s agility and improves the already thrilling Tiger Triple soundtrack.

State-of-the-art technology

The new Desert Edition offers a huge choice of core features and benefits to deliver a superior riding experience. This ride enhancing technology includes:

Adjustable full-color TFT instrument - Full color and clear instrumentation providing precise rider information with an intuitive operation;

Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control - Enabled via an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), this system supports the automatic selection of the appropriate level of ABS and Traction Control intervention by constantly measuring roll, pitch, yaw and acceleration rates, in order to calculate the lean angle. This fully integrated technology system ensures greater riding stability at all times;

Five rider modes (Rain, Road, Off-Road, Off-Road PRO, and Sport) – The riding modes adjust throttle response, ABS and Traction Control settings for maximum rider control in all riding conditions. The Off-Road PRO riding mode is Triumph’s most extreme off-road set-up for advanced off-road adventure, with ABS and Traction Control turned off, and an off-road throttle map;

All LED lighting - Providing enhanced visibility and style, Triumph's LED signature lighting creates clear views ahead and from behind;

High specification Triumph Semi-Active Suspension (TSAS) - Featuring premium adjustable WP suspension, allowing the rider to electronically control the type of ride with the TSAS controlling the front and rear suspension damping. It also automatically adapts the RSU pre-load settings to maintain optimal ride height for different rider sizes and payloads. There are two TSAS modes: Auto / Off-Road;

Triumph Shift Assist - Providing seamless clutchless up and down gearshifts, this system facilitates silky smooth gear changes and significantly reduces rider fatigue;

Illuminated backlit buttons - Ergonomically-designed fully backlit handlebar switch cubes and joystick to make night-time use even easier;

Keyless ignition - Easier to live with daily, featuring a premium keyless ignition;

Cruise control - Accessed easily through the left hand switchcube, the new single button cruise control helps to reduce rider fatigue;

Electrically adjustable touring screen – Configure the screen height on the road through intuitive backlit switch cube for exceptional long distance comfort;

High levels of standard technology specification, including ride-by-wire throttle, heated grips and three power sockets including a handy USB socket under the seat.

High specification chassis

The new Tiger Desert Edition maintains the Tiger’s well-known premium equipment standard with high specification Brembo brakes, adjustable WP suspension controlled by Triumph's Semi-Active Suspension technology, and a two-position seat height (32.9 - 33.7 in), adjustable by 0.79 in to suit riding style and terrain.

NEW TIGER 1200 ALPINE EDITION

Inspired by the epic alpine adventures that Tiger 1200 have enjoyed across one of the most breathtakingly beautiful mountain ranges in the world, the new Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition features all of the distinctive and purposeful Tiger 1200 XR line-up style and incredible adventure capability, whilst bringing even higher standard of finish, including:

Exclusive ‘Snowdonia White’ special edition paint scheme;

Dedicated ‘Alpine Edition’ graphics;

New metallized ‘SE’ radiator badges.

Based on the mid spec XRx model, the Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition adds even higher specification features in order to enhance its long distance adventure capability and affordability. These features are:

Lightweight Arrow titanium silencer;

Triumph Shift Assist for clutchless up- and down-shifts.

Tiger triple engine

The new Alpine Edition features the Tiger 1200’s 1215cc Triple engine, the most powerful shaft-driven engine in its class, delivering smooth and immediate response through the gears up to a peak power of 139 HP @ 9,350 rpm. This is derived by the high quality engine components (including lightweight flywheel, lighter crankshaft and magnesium cam cover) that allow the engine to spin up fast for instant power delivery and maximum torque of 90 LB-FT @ 7,600 rpm. In addition, the lightweight Arrow titanium silencer enhances the bike’s agility and improves the already thrilling Tiger Triple soundtrack.

State-of-the-art technology

The new Alpine Edition offers a huge choice of ‘core’ features and benefits to deliver a superior riding experience. This ride enhancing technology includes:

Adjustable full color TFT instrument - Full color and clear instrumentation providing precise rider information with an intuitive operation;

Optimized Cornering ABS and Traction Control - Enabled via an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), this system supports the automatic selection of the appropriate level of ABS and Traction Control intervention by constantly measuring roll, pitch, yaw and acceleration rates, in order to calculate the lean angle. This fully integrated technology system ensures greater riding stability at all times;

Four rider modes (Rain, Road, Off-Road, and Sport) – The riding modes adjust throttle response, ABS and Traction Control settings for maximum rider control in all riding conditions;

All LED lighting - Providing enhanced visibility and style, Triumph's LED signature lighting creates clear views ahead and from behind;

High specification Triumph Semi-Active Suspension (TSAS) - Featuring premium adjustable WP suspension, allowing the rider to electronically control the type of ride with the TSAS controlling the front and rear suspension damping. It also automatically adapts the RSU pre-load settings to maintain optimal ride height for different rider sizes and payloads. There are two TSAS modes: Auto / Off-Road;

Triumph Shift Assist - Providing seamless clutchless up and down gearshifts, this system facilitates silky smooth gear changes and significantly reduces rider fatigue;

Illuminated backlit buttons - Ergonomically-designed fully backlit handlebar switch cubes and joystick to make night-time use even easier;

Keyless ignition - Easier to live with daily, featuring a premium keyless ignition;

Cruise control - Accessed easily through the left hand switchcube, the new single button cruise control helps to reduce rider fatigue;

Electrically adjustable touring screen - Configure the screen height on the road through intuitive backlit switch cube for exceptional long distance comfort;

High levels of standard technology specification, including ride-by-wire throttle, heated grips and three power sockets including a handy USB socket under the seat.

High specification chassis

The new Tiger Alpine Edition maintains the Tiger’s well known premium equipment standard with high-specification Brembo brakes, adjustable WP suspension controlled by Triumph's Semi-Active Suspension technology, and a two-position seat height (32.9 - 33.7 in), adjustable by 0.79 in to suit riding style and terrain.