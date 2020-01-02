Arctic Cat offers online deposit option on OEM’s website for 2021 sleds

On Monday, Arctic Cat announced a new groundbreaking service — the ability for dealers to take and for customers to place their deposit for a new Model Year 2021 snowmobile entirely online. This game-changer for the industry will make Arctic Cat products more accessible than ever, and is another way Arctic Cat is blazing trails and revolutionizing the snowmobile buying experience.

The online deposit program involves these simple steps:

Starting Jan. 7, 2020, customers are able to place a deposit with their preferred Arctic Cat dealer using a credit card through the “Request a Quote” feature on the Arctic Cat website.

After the customer’s chosen dealer accepts the order and validates the deposit, customers will receive updates from the dealer about delivery and additional product information. If, for whatever reason, an Arctic Cat dealer does not wish to accept an online order or fails to respond to the customer’s request within a timely fashion, the customer will be notified and given the option to choose another dealer to take their deposit.

Customers can still use the “Request a Quote” function even if they are not yet ready to place a deposit and can still visit an Arctic Cat dealership to make a deposit on a 2021 sled.