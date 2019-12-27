Polaris recalls certain 2019 Slingshots

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Polaris is recalling certain 2019 Slingshot, Slingshot SL, Slingshot SLR and Slingshot GT motorcycles. A 10A circuit breaker may be defective, tripping unexpectedly and causing a sudden loss of power and an engine stall.

Polaris will notify owners and provide a new 10A circuit breaker and installation instructions. Owners may choose to have the part installed at a dealership, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 2, 2020.

The number of potential units affected is 1,913.



