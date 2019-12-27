Home » News » Polaris recalls certain 2019 Slingshots

Polaris recalls certain 2019 Slingshots

December 27, 2019

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Polaris is recalling certain 2019 Slingshot, Slingshot SL, Slingshot SLR and Slingshot GT motorcycles. A 10A circuit breaker may be defective, tripping unexpectedly and causing a sudden loss of power and an engine stall.

Polaris will notify owners and provide a new 10A circuit breaker and installation instructions. Owners may choose to have the part installed at a dealership, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 2, 2020.

The number of potential units affected is 1,913.


 Share

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 • Contact UsPSB InfoAdvertising InfoSubscription CenterPrivacy Policy