2019 Indian recall potentially affects 5,000 bikes

December 26, 2019

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Indian is recalling certain 2019 Chieftain, Vintage, Roadmaster, Dark Horse, Springfield, and FTR1200 motorcycles.

A 10A circuit breaker may be defective, tripping unexpectedly and causing a sudden loss of power and an engine stall.

Indian will notify owners and provide a new 10A circuit breaker and installation instructions. Owners may choose to have the part installed at a dealership, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 2, 2020. 

The potential number of units affected is 5,474.

