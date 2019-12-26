2019 Indian recall potentially affects 5,000 bikes

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Indian is recalling certain 2019 Chieftain, Vintage, Roadmaster, Dark Horse, Springfield, and FTR1200 motorcycles.

A 10A circuit breaker may be defective, tripping unexpectedly and causing a sudden loss of power and an engine stall.

Indian will notify owners and provide a new 10A circuit breaker and installation instructions. Owners may choose to have the part installed at a dealership, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 2, 2020.



The potential number of units affected is 5,474.