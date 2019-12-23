KTM reveals 2020 450 SX-F Factory Edition

KTM North America has announced details for the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in anticipation of the 2020 AMA Supercross Championship beginning January 4 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Developed with feedback from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, the latest KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION offers a host of upgrades over the already light, agile and powerful KTM 450 SX-F.

The 2020 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION will display the No. 1 in celebration of Cooper Webb’s 2019 450SX title. Available in limited numbers, this special edition production model offers many of the same performance enhancing features that are found on the race machines of Webb and his teammate Marvin Musquin.

Highlighting KTM and WP engineers’ commitment to the development and progression of suspension technology, the WP XACT forks with AER technology feature a redesign of the internals for 2020 including a new mid-valve damping system for improved control and feedback, a 10 mm increase to the bypass slot on the air-leg for enhanced initial comfort and a new oil bypass in the outer damping-leg tube to reduce pressure peaks, providing better performance at any Motocross or Supercross track. The fully adjustable WP XACT rear shock features new settings for improved pressure balance and to compliment the updates to the front forks. A new billet Hinson clutch cover has been added for increased durability and to enhance the factory look.

This READY TO RACE model includes an Akrapovič slip-on silencer constructed out of lightweight titanium, orange anodized Factory triple clamps offering perfect fork alignment with no ovalization of the tubes, Factory wheels with D.I.D. Dirt Star rims for an ultralight, durable package, a Factory start for the fork to lock in holeshots and a composite skid plate to protect vital components. In addition, the bike has a semi-floating front disc ensuring maximum braking performance, a front brake disc guard, and a lightweight aluminum rear sprocket in eye-catching orange.

The new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION has the ultimate factory look with its orange frame, Factory seat with Selle Dalla Valle logo and exclusive 2020 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics. With racing at the heart of KTM, this model is the sharpest weapon in the toughest racing arenas and KTM expects nothing less than victory with the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION for its athletes and for those who choose to race it.

The 2020 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION is slated to arrive in North American KTM dealerships by early 2020.