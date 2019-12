Parts and accessories distributor WPS is adding a new distribution center in Liberty County, Georgia, near Savannah, according to a report in the Coastal Courier.

The Coastal Courier report notes that the Liberty County Development Authority signed off on a package of about $20 million in revenue bonds to bring the facility to the Tradeport East business park.

The report also says that WPS will employ about 90 at the 33-acre site. It's conveniently located less than one mile from Interstate 95.

