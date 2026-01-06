Florida’s ROHVA opposes bill allowing ROVs on public roads

In an article featured in Motorcycle Industry Council’s Dec. 17 Ride Report, the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association (ROHVA) is opposing Florida Senate Bill 356, which would allow ROVs — such as UTVs and side-by-sides — on public roads, stating that manufacturers specifically design the vehicles for off-road use.

While the committee ultimately approved the bill in a 3-2 vote, ROVs allowed on Florida public roads face an uphill battle to clear the Senate. (Photo: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

“ROHVA opposes allowing ROVs on roads that are not part of a designated trail system because, one, ROV manufacturers design, test, and sell ROVs for off-highway use only, and two, unlike cars and trucks, ROVs do not meet federal motor vehicle safety standards,” says Duane Taylor, ROHVA’s director of safe and responsible use programs, during a Florida Senate Transportation Committee hearing.

“Allowing ROVs on roads falsely signals that this practice is safe. It is not,” she adds.

Taylor also referenced written testimony submitted by American Honda Motor Co, which stated: “Honda appreciates that this proposed legislation gives the Florida Department of Transportation and local authorities the ability to prohibit UTV use in the interest of safety, but in our view, the interests of safety are best served by not allowing UTVs on public roads in the first place.”



While the committee ultimately approved the bill in a 3-2 vote, it faces an uphill battle to clear the Senate.



Senator Jonathan Martin, who voted in favor of the bill, says, “I’m not supportive of it right now,” and expressed concerns about ROVs being operated on roads with speed limits over 35 miles per hour. He voted yes with the hope that the bill could be altered if it moves further through the process.



Senator Keith Truenow, who voted against the measure, says, “If the manufacturers can’t put their blessing on putting these vehicles on the road, I’m not in a position to make that move at this point.”

The Florida Senate Bill allowing ROVs on public roads comes at a time when manufacturers are making UTVs more year-round, with HVAC systems and fully enclosed cabs, and street-legal kit accessories, like mirrors, lights, and seat belts, are widely available via aftermarket suppliers.

Ravek.com lists 10 states that grant full or near-full legality to ride UTVs on public roads — with specific requirements. Those states include Arizona, Idaho, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.