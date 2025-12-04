BRP donates over CA$300K to ‘Ride Out Intimidation’ on Yellow Day

On Nov. 20, BRP celebrated the fourth edition of its Yellow Day event to take a stand against bullying and donated more than $300,000 in Canadian dollars to the cause.

Employees at the BRP plant in Valcourt, Quebec, wear yellow to stand up against bullying and intimidation. (Photos: BRP)

As part of the company’s Ride Out Intimidation program, this event encourages the BRP community to wear yellow on social media to show solidarity and raise awareness about all forms of bullying. This year alone, more than 6,000 BRP employees, dealers, ambassadors, and partners rallied around the cause.

In its effort, BRP pledged to donate for every public post on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn that featured photos of individuals wearing yellow and used the hashtag #RideOutIntimidation.

By the end of the Yellow Day event, BRP donated money to the following organizations that are raising awareness of bullying:

Abrace – Programas Preventivos (Brazil)

(Brazil) Fondation Tel-Jeunes (Canada)

(Canada) Fundación Saloma para el Avance de la Educación A.C. (Mexico)

(Mexico) Project Rockit (Australia)

(Australia) Tyttöjen Talo (Finland)

(Finland) CESABI (Mexico)

(Mexico) Tandem Kinderschutzzentrum (Austria)

(Austria) Patouch (Switzerland)

(Switzerland) Stand for the Silent (U.S.)

A Wave of Yellow on Instagram Reels

Additionally, five BRP ambassadors teamed up with a charity of their choice for a Yellow Day Instagram Reel. BRP donated CA$27,000 to each of these five charities to support their work in the fight against bullying. Click the links below to watch the videos:

Australia Lights Up for the Cause

The Story Bridge in Queensland, Australia was illuminated for Yellow Day.



Thanks to BRP’s partner Bully Zero, Australia’s leading organization delivering programs on cyber safety, bullying prevention, wellbeing, and resilience, more than 20 monuments and roads across Australia were illuminated with yellow lights in the days leading up to Yellow Day. These included Melbourne Town Hall, Newcastle City Hall, Story Bridge, Parliament House, Sky Ribbon Gateway Bridge, and Launceston Town Hall.

Since 2022, BRP has invested over CA$10 million in charitable contributions through its Ride Out Intimidation program.