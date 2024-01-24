Ski-Doo encourages all to ride on second annual International Snowmobile Ride Day Feb. 10

Ski-Doo snowmobiles is once again supporting International Snowmobile Ride Day, held annually on the second Saturday in February, by encouraging all riders to not only get out and ride, but to bring a friend along also.

International Snowmobile Ride Day is being held Feb. 10, and is the perfect day for everyone to get outside and experience the outdoors during the winter months. (Photo: Ski-Doo)

This year on February 10, Ski-Doo will support several rides across North America and Scandinavia, but encourage all who are involved in the sport of snowmobiling to celebrate the freedom, great winter vistas and sense of community it brings, with a ride of their own.

“We launched the International Snowmobile Ride Day initiative last year and had great participation across the world,” says Jeremy Doyon-Roch, global brand director, Ski-Doo. “This year we hope more will join in and we can grow this day to have the community really own and run with it. It doesn’t matter what brand you’re on, this is a day to enjoy the sport with fellow riders and thank those that work to provide access to our playgrounds.”

#SnowmobileRideDay

International Snowmobile Ride Day is the perfect day for everyone to get outside and experience the outdoors during the winter months. Besides providing an opportunity to view the winter wonderland, riding a snowmobile is also a great way for families to get together for fun during the long, winter months.