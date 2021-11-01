Can-Am raffle raises $500k to support Hunting Habitat Conservation in South Dakota

Can-Am Off-Road, alongside South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, R&R Pheasant Hunting, and the Second Century Habitat Fund, have raised $500,000 to benefit conservation efforts and support pheasant habitats across the state. The custom “Ultimate Upland Game Hunting Vehicle” was built and donated by Can-Am Off-Road, and then raffled off to a lucky winner at this past weekend’s annual South Dakota Governor’s Pheasant Hunt.

According to the announcement, all proceeds from the raffle benefit the Second Century Habitat Fund, a nonprofit 501c3 entity that works to educate landowners on the importance of grassland to improve pheasant habitat in South Dakota. Can-Am is committed to being good stewards of the land and ensuring the longevity of this amazing way of life, and thus, it was a perfect match.

The custom 2021 Can-Am Defender Max Limited was built and outfitted with input from R&R Pheasant Hunting and Can-Am. Each accessory was chosen to help the upland game hunter out in the field while still maximizing the vehicle’s design to be an ultimate tool for both work and play.

In addition to the Defender Max Limited’s 82 HP/69lb-ft Rotax 976cc engine, 2,500 LB towing capacity and fully enclosed cab featuring auto-heating and air-conditioning, the vehicle features a complete overhead audio system, Can-Am LinQ Tool and Gun Holder, Can-Am Adventure Roof Rack, a custom bed-box with sliding drawers, 32-inch tires with matching wheels, custom powder coating, custom wrap and more. It has an estimated value of $50,000 after all accessories and custom work was completed.