Maryland creates Office of Outdoor Recreation

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced that the state is establishing an Office of Outdoor Recreation (OREC) and has hired the first Executive Director, DNR veteran J. Daryl Anthony.

In an industry letter released by the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) signed by dozens of outdoor recreation business and associations the industry expressed great appreciate to the governor for the establishment of an OREC, which will grow Maryland’s recreation economy.

In partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Department of Commerce, the establishment of an OREC will strengthen the coordination and investment in the powerful economic engine that is the outdoor recreation industry in the great state of Maryland, home to some of the nation’s most treasured lands and waters, outdoor businesses and world-class recreation.

Outdoor recreation is a major force in Maryland, generating $7.1 billion annually, supporting 89,000 jobs and accounting for 1.7 percent of the state’s GDP. The billions of dollars that the outdoor recreation economy brings into the state each year build healthy communities, boost sustainable rural economies and promote conservation of the state’s impressive natural resources.

Powersports Business has previously reported on the ORR’s involvement with promoting the powersports industry.