Harley-Davidson dealership acquires metric shop

When you’re the ownership group of a Harley-Davidson dealership and seeking expansion, what’s the next step? In some cases, it's add a second dealership.

That’s what Eugene, Oregon-based Timber Town Harley-Davidson is doing, with the launch of TRAK Powersports. The two companies are both family-owned and operated. TRAK focuses on powersport enthusiasts, including motorcycle, side-by-side and ATV riders, and more.

Along with a full line of Polaris, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki vehicles and accessories, as well as pre-owned models available on-site, they offer custom builds.

"With this acquisition (of Ramsey-Waite Co.), customers will now have access to a wider variety of powersports products. While we love to ride Harley's, we enjoy the dirt and sand just as much and are thrilled to be a central part of both communities," said owner Ben Bloomfield. "We've got some exciting things on the horizon and can't wait to engage with the community."