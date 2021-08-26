Home > Latest News > ‘Hogs for dogs’ donate to Humane Society: report

‘Hogs for dogs’ donate to Humane Society: report

By: Nick Longworth August 26, 2021

Although often given the stereotype of being tough and rugged, all motorcycling enthusiasts know that dog is man’s best friend.

As part of the “hogs for dogs” event Harley-Davidson of West Virginia recently donated supplies to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, which currently houses 127 dogs and 274 cats.

The adoption coordinator for the humane association, Abagail Messer, said the donations will go a long way since they have been “going through supplies like crazy,” according to 13 News.

Oftentimes spontaneous partnerships or events can benefit a dealership. Has yours hosted or been part of any lately? If so let us know in the comments below!

Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, Harley-Davidson of West Virginia, hogs for dogs

Copyright © 2021 • Powersports BusinessContact UsAdvertising InfoSubscription CenterPrivacy Policy