‘Hogs for dogs’ donate to Humane Society: report

Although often given the stereotype of being tough and rugged, all motorcycling enthusiasts know that dog is man’s best friend.

As part of the “hogs for dogs” event Harley-Davidson of West Virginia recently donated supplies to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, which currently houses 127 dogs and 274 cats.

The adoption coordinator for the humane association, Abagail Messer, said the donations will go a long way since they have been “going through supplies like crazy,” according to 13 News.

