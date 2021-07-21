BikeMaster introduces new performance chemicals for the metric, off-road and ATV/UTV Markets

No product needs great cleaners and lubricants more than a motorcycle, UTV or dirt bike that operates in an environment with heat, road grime, dirt and mud.

According to a recent announcement, BikeMaster’s new performance chemicals now include Contact Cleaner, Penetrating Gel Lubricant, Brake Cleaner, Chain Wax and Dirt Defense aerosols and are the result of a partnership with a premier U.S. manufacturer of chemical aerosols. Products will begin shipping to dealers this month.

“Motorcycles and UTV’s live in a really harsh environment. Components exposed to road grime, heat, dust, dirt and mud need special care, so great lubricants and cleaners are vital for anyone who owns one,” said Cynthia Beck, product manager for Tucker Powersports’ BikeMaster brand, in the announcement. “Adventure bike and street bike owners may not even realize the care needed to keep their high-performance motorcycle in tip top condition. That’s why these products have a place in every garage.”

BikeMaster Contact Cleaner is safe for use on most plastics, rubber, and metal because it’s non-staining and non-corrosive. It features a quick-drying formula that evaporates quickly, leaving no residue or mess behind. Perfect for cleaning electronic equipment, printed circuit boards and switches. It’s available in a 13.5 oz spray aerosol can and retails for $6.95.

BikeMaster Penetrating Gel Lubricant with PTFE is a high tack clear, lubricating gel that provides lubrication at temperatures from -30F degrees to +500F degrees. It’s designed to penetrate as oil to the lubrication point, and then forms into a tacky grease-like gel. It deposits a fine polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and gel lubricant mixture deep inside working parts and resists water washout and weathering. In addition, it’s safe on most plastics and prevents rust and corrosion while covering surfaces with a moisture-proof barrier film. This lubricant is available in a 12 oz. spray can and retails for $8.95.

Every rider or UTV driver has a use for BikeMaster Brake Cleaner, which offers superior cleaning power that extends beyond brakes. The cleaner quickly and effectively dissolves and removes grease, oil, brake fluid and other contaminants from brakes, rotors, drums, pads, shoes, wheel cylinders and other parts. It’s legal in all 50 states because it’s formulated with non-chlorinated 10% VOC and comes in a 15 oz. aerosol can. Riders will love the $4.95 retail price and the fresh orange scent.

BikeMaster Chain Wax is formulated specifically for chain driven vehicles, to provide long lasting lubrication and protection from friction, wear, and corrosion. It is fast acting with light viscosity for deep penetration into hard to reach chain components. Displaces moisture. Ideal for extreme conditions, penetrates and protects chain against rust and corrosion. The 10 oz. spray aerosol can retails for $9.95.

When it’s time to bring out the shine on a rider’s vehicle, BikeMaster Dirt Defense delivers. It’s a fast-drying dressing, formulated to clean and shine vinyl and plastic surfaces (not for use on rubber). Designed to lay flat with no wiping necessary, the misting action reaches inaccessible areas like vents and other small crevices. It comes in a 12 oz. aerosol can and retails for $9.95.