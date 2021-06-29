GEICO Adventure Rally and camp set to return at Stagecoach Trails Resort

According to a recent announcement, the GEICO Motorcycle Adventure Rally & Camp will return to the Stagecoach Trails Resort in Julian, California, for the third So-Cal Adventure Rally, Nov. 4-7.

The 2021 event will feature a wide array of opportunities for riders to test their skill and diversity in a location that is teeming with discovery for adventure motorcyclists.

The Adventure Rally & Camp is a multi-day challenge for riders of any skill level and their bike. During the day, riders take part in self-navigated scenic trail rides and look for elusive checkpoints laid out by the Adventure Rally & Camp staff. At night, camaraderie is built among competitors, as well as industry guests, often around a campfire with movies, music and some frosty libations.

Teams will take part in challenges on the trails as well in special tests, during the Adventure Rally & Camp. The special tests are conducted at the Stagecoach Trails Base Camp and are designed to test riders overall adventure skills.

The Adventure Rally features nearly 100 points of interest to find in an over 100-mile radius from base camp, spread across a vast terrain of mountains, valleys and desert. As has become tradition, a variety of new exciting points of interest will be part of the event this year.

Participants can ride one, two, or all three days of the event. Top point collectors will be honored each day as well as the team that collects the most points overall for all three days to win the coveted Adventure Cup. The Industry Cup Award will be given to the top Industry Team and this year we are adding the Club Cup, which will go to the Top Club in the Rally