RumbleOn adds Michael Francis to Leadership Team

RumbleOn has announced that Michael Francis, a seasoned legal professional and the company’s outside counsel, will be joining RumbleOn as its General Counsel.

Francis has worked with RumbleOn from its beginning, leading the company’s outside legal team at Akerman LLP and has a long history working with RumbleOn’s management team being a trusted legal advisor to the company’s late CFO, Steve Berrard, for nearly 25 years.

“Michael’s deep understanding of our business coupled with his long track record of success will be invaluable assets to RumbleOn as we combine with RideNow to become the first omnichannel customer experience in powersports,” said RumbleOn’s chairman and CEO Marshall Chesrown in the announcement. “In addition to driving organic growth by combining and scaling the legacy RumbleOn and RideNow models, we will be positioned to further consolidate the highly fragmented powersports industry. Michael brings truly unparalleled expertise to RumbleOn and we are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team.”

“I have so much respect for RumbleOn’s leadership team and all they’ve accomplished, not only at RumbleOn, but in all prior endeavors,” said Francis in the statement. “I am pleased and honored to join RumbleOn as General Counsel to carry out Steve’s legacy and execute on the company’s vision to transform the powersports industry. I tremendously appreciate my 24 years of legal upbringing and career development at Akerman; and while saying ‘see ya later’ to great partners and good friends is difficult, the opportunity to join Marshall and the RumbleOn team is exciting and such an amazing chance to build something truly transformative.”