SVIA Board of Trustees re-elects officers

The Specialty Vehicle Institute of America (SVIA) Board of Trustees has re-elected Alexandre Borduas of BRP, Inc. as chair. The board has also re-elected Colin Miller of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. as vice chair, and Russ Brenan of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. as secretary/treasurer.

"The SVIA delivers world-renowned rider safety training and represents the ATV industry at the federal and state levels," said Borduas. "This year will no doubt bring new challenges, but the industry is ready to work together with staff to ensure riders have access to safe vehicles, training, and riding areas to enjoy for generations to come."

Four other trustees complete the board: Landon Ball of Textron Specialized Vehicles; Michael Mitchell of Polaris Inc.; Chase Rastegar (interim) of Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; and Ryan Stiver of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. Additional SVIA member companies are represented by Mandy Chia of KYMCO USA, Inc. and Eric Fan of CFMOTO Powersports, Inc.