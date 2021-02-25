NMMA to host state of the industry, awards webinar

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) has announced it will host a state of the industry and awards presentation webinar on Thursday, March 4 at 11 a.m. ET.

NMMA President Frank Hugelmeyer will outline the latest sales data and trends, as well as advocacy and market expansion priorities for the year ahead.

The webinar will also include an update from Washington, D.C. with a special guest speaker, an update from RBFF's Stephanie Vatalaro, and presentation of the Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards and the Alan J. Freedman Award.

Click here to register for the March 4 webinar.