Harley-Davidson to debut 2021 products Jan. 19 during digital event

Throughout Harley-Davidson's 118-year history, the brand has never before brought the entire world together to experience the debut of all-new Harley-Davidson motorcycles. But on Jan.19, 2021, that all changes as the company hosts its first-ever virtual launch experience to announce its all-new 2021 motorcycles, parts and accessories, riding gear and apparel.

The move is one that’s catching on across the industry, as you might recall that Powersports Business previously reported about Part’s Canada hosting its first-ever virtual trade show this season.

According to an official announcement, “The global virtual launch is part of the company's streamlined and overhauled approach to bringing products to market for customers. Earlier this year, Harley-Davidson announced significant shifts including streamlining its planned product portfolio by 30%, shifting its new model year debut to align with the start of the riding season and amped-up marketing efforts to drive desirability and maximize impact in the market.”

"We're thrilled to bring the world together virtually to showcase the inspiration and passion behind our 2021 motorcycles, including a glimpse of our first adventure touring motorcycle, Pan America," said vice president of marketing Theo Keetell. "We look forward to sharing this moment with our customers and dealers from around the world.

American actor, producer and motorcycle enthusiast Jason Momoa will play a key role in the Jan. 19 event. Forever seeking new adventures, Momoa will share his thoughts on how Harley-Davidson's upcoming Pan America motorcycle has expanded his passion for Harley-Davidson and created new opportunities to explore endless horizons beyond paved roads.

"Harley-Davidson has unlocked opportunities for me to find adventure with amazing people, awe-inspiring places, and expand my inspiration seen in the United We Will Ride content series," said Momoa. "I was excited to collaborate with Harley-Davidson for a first look and chance to ride the Pan America 1250 motorcycle. It's the perfect vehicle that combines my love of the outdoors, the unknown, and Harley-Davidson. People are going to be completely stoked about this bike that Harley-Davidson has created."

Despite the virtual event, Harley-Davidson also plans to still “bring the world back together” on Feb. 22, 2021, to reveal the motorcycle's full details in a separate digital event with the spotlight on the new Pan America motorcycle.

A YouTube announcement for the virtual event.