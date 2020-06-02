$10 million relocation project underway: report

The industry has entered June like a lion, with a $10 million expansion on the horizon for one industry company.

A report in the Chattanooga Times Free Press in Tennessee reveals that Southern Honda Powersports owner and mayoral candidate Tim Kelly will move the dealership to the former East Ridge Motors site in a $10 million project.

The dealership’s current location is the largest of its kind in the country at 100,00 square-feet. The Level 5 Powerhouse dealer will be located closer to Interstate 75.

The dealership was a Powersports Business Power 50 selection in 2015 and 2016.

