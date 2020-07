We wanted to make sure you didn’t miss our recent magazine article on a dealership that is taking the adage “go big or go home” to heart with its upcoming relocation.

The store will be growing in size from 17,000 square feet to 98,000 square feet as it moves into a former Target store.

It’s another fantastic read from PSB staff reporter Nick Longworth.

Click the image below to read the article.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com