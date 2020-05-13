Ex-EagleRider director joins RumbleOn

Dallas-based e-commerce marketplace RumbleOn announced the appointment of industry expert Rocco Falabella as strategic relationship director.

“Rocco has earned a distinguished reputation during his career and is very well-known and respected across the industry. Rocco’s robust experience and history of operational excellence will be invaluable as we optimize our evolving vehicle acquisition and distribution vehicle business,” said CEO Marshall Chesrown. “Deepening our industry relationships and strengthening our sales function are key elements of the Company’s next phase of growth. We are making bold moves as we continue to build RumbleOn for the future.”

Falabella commented, “RumbleOn has built disruptive technologies, transforming the company into a leading pre-owned vehicle supply chain solution. I have a great deal of respect for what they have built, and I am thrilled to join this impressive group of visionaries. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work developing strategic plans, partnerships, and distribution channels to elevate RumbleOn’s market position and propel its reputation as ‘the’ online solution for dealers and consumers alike.”

Most recently, Falabella was the national remarketing director for motorcycle tourism company, J.C. Bromac, DBA EagleRider. He was responsible for the direct dealer sales of EagleRider’s units to hundreds of companies, dealers, and franchises. During his time at EagleRider, Falabella cultivated strong business relationships, not only growing unit sales to dealers, but also significantly expanding its customer base and growth opportunities. He also oversaw the development and management of the remarketing department and EagleRider’s dealer exchange platform.

Prior to EagleRider, Falabella spent 18 years working for Enterprise Holdings, the parent company of international car rental companies such as Enterprise, National, Alamo and others. He held positions of increasing responsibility during his time with Enterprise Holdings. His responsibilities included fleet planning and forecasting, as well as managing the remarketing sales teams, and the logistics, reconditioning, and inventory management departments.