Harley dealer goes back to bike sales after temporary closure

Following an announcement to its 4,000 Facebook followers on March 30 that the dealership would be closed temporarily due to a government mandate, Barnett’s Las Cruces Harley-Davidson in New Mexico is now open for bike sales. The dealership made the announcement earlier this week.

The dealership had returned to parts and service sales on April 22.

Dealership hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bike sales are available via remote purchase, with the dealership providing paperwork and the purchased bike at the time of delivery.