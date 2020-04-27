Dealership had planned to open May 1, but is closing permanently

A dealership’s plan to sit out the month of April due to the coronavirus and return to business May 1 have been uprooted, with news out of North Carolina that another dealership has announced it is permanently closing.

Owner Derek Tilley wrote the following message to the 8,000 Facebook followers of Tilley’s Harley-Davidson of Salisbury on April 18.

“We hope everyone is safe and healthy during this shutdown. Looking back, Tilley Harley-Davidson came to Salisbury in 1998 as a “Secondary Retail Location” on Innes Street. We operated there for 7 years before we built and moved into our current building and full-blown Harley-Davidson dealership. We have been honored and thrilled to serve the motorcycling community in this area for 22 years. We hope to continue that service even now as we make the difficult decision to close our Salisbury location. In order to protect the Tilley Harley-Davidson Brand, we are consolidating our Salisbury dealership with our Statesville dealership. We hope this move will position us to best serve your needs.”

Sister store Tilley Harley-Davidson of Statesville, 28 miles away, remains open.

The post has gotten 327 reactions, 185 comments and 766 shares.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com