Indian announces 2020 European Flat Track Series

Indian Motorcycle is reinforcing its investment in the growth of the European motorcycle sport with the Dirt Track Riders Association (DTRA) and has announced the race schedule for the 2020 Indian Motorcycle European Flat Track Series.

Following a successful inaugural series in 2019, Indian Motorcycle has worked with the DTRA to select events that embrace the spirit of Flat Track racing’s growing scene across Europe, ensuring that the ‘Indian Motorcycle Flat Track Series’ championship is accessible and exciting for a wide range of rider abilities.

In last year’s action-packed Championship, Indian Motorcycle rider Leah Tokelove’s consistent riding throughout the year secured second in the overall standings with Krazy Horse teammate Lee Kirkpatrick rounding out the European Hooligan Podium in third overall.

Three hugely popular classes will allow entries ranging from the thundering 750cc+ multi-cylinder ‘Hooligan’ road-based machines, such as Indian FTR 1200 and Scout, to the Open-entry ‘Pro Class’ dominated by lightweight DTX based machines and a growing Pre-1975 ‘Vintage Class’.

All classes cater for first-time amateur and Pro riders alike, with circuits catering for mixed ability, including fast ½-miles, tight short tracks and a TT, the championship series will showcase some of the best races in Europe, to promote the European Flat Track scene and its riders on a global scale.

Indian Motorcycle European Flat Track Series:

Classes: Hooligan, Vintage & Pro (Open class)

Series Events: (Four Rounds with the three best results to count)

Round 1: May 2nd-3rd Hells Race, Holland – Light Shale Short-Track - Open to all Classes. Held at this well-established event at the Dirttrack Lelystad Stadium, this is a fantastic event to open the series.

Hells Race, Holland – Light Shale Short-Track - Open to all Classes. Held at this well-established event at the Dirttrack Lelystad Stadium, this is a fantastic event to open the series. Round 2: June 6th-7th Greenfield TT, United Kingdom – Dirt-Track TT Course - Open to Pro and Vintage classes only. Greenfield TT incorporates a spectacular jump section which is unsuitable for the Hooligan road-based machines, it also makes-up a round of the UK DTRA Indian Motorcycle Flat Track Nationals Series.

Greenfield TT, United Kingdom – Dirt-Track TT Course - Open to Pro and Vintage classes only. Greenfield TT incorporates a spectacular jump section which is unsuitable for the Hooligan road-based machines, it also makes-up a round of the UK DTRA Indian Motorcycle Flat Track Nationals Series. Round 3: June 13th - El Rollo at Wheels and Waves, San Sebastian, Spain - Dirt Short-Track - Open to all Classes. The El Rollo dirt-track race at Wheels and Waves is a massive event in the European motorcycle calendar.

- El Rollo at Wheels and Waves, San Sebastian, Spain - Dirt Short-Track - Open to all Classes. The El Rollo dirt-track race at Wheels and Waves is a massive event in the European motorcycle calendar. Round 4: Sept. 18th-20th Krowdrace, Parchim Germany - Shale 1/2 Mile - Open to all Classes. Run for the first time in 2019, Krowdrace is expanding in its second year and will be running at this excellent ½-mile venue.

Individual event prizes are as follows: Winner Pro - 200 Euros / Winner Hooligan - 150 Euros / Winner Vintage - 150 Euros.

The series is free to enter.