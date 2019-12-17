CFMOTO adds retail financing partner

CFMOTO Powersports, Inc. has added a retail financing partnership with Sheffield Financial.

The agreement allows Sheffield, a division of Truist Bank, to provide lending services to CFMOTO customers through the CFMOTO dealer network. The contract covers installment financing for CFORCE ATVs and ZFORCE and UFORCE side-by-sides.

“We are delighted to announce this exciting new partnership with CFMOTO,” said Jeff McKay, Sheffield Financial president. “CFMOTO’s high quality off-road products, passionate dealer network, and Sheffield’s ‘Easy, Simple, Fast’ retail financing is truly a successful combination.”

“As we continue to grow and expand the CFMOTO brand and footprint here in the U.S., we are proud to provide our dealer network with additional, strong financial partnership opportunities with well-known industry veterans like Sheffield Financial,” said Eric Fan, chief financial officer at CFMOTO.