Yokohama Tire continues partnership with Tread Lightly

Tread Lightly shares that Yokohama Tire has renewed its partnership through 2025, continuing its longstanding advocacy of environmental outreach programs. This marks the second consecutive year Yokohama will be an official partner of Tread Lightly, the U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting responsible outdoor recreation through stewardship and educational programs.

“We’re glad to renew our partnership with Tread Lightly and we support their ongoing mission to protect off-road trail access and public lands,” says Alan Holtschneider, director of marketing at Yokohama Tire. “It’s also been a great avenue for our dedicated employee base to volunteer on a variety of activities across the country, such as forest clean-ups, building infrastructure, trail remediation and major off-road post-event clean-ups.



Holtschneider added that the protection of off-road trails and cleanups after off-road races are especially important to Yokohama, which makes the GEOLANDAR line of off-road tires and participates in several off-road motorsports events. “We standby Tread Lightly’s motto of ‘Protecting the Fun,” he says.



“Thank you to Yokohama for continuing our important work together and supporting Tread Lightly’s mission to protect our recreation spaces,” says Matt Gaskins, executive director at Tread Lightly. “Industry support is critical to furthering that mission and we look forward to our next project with Yokohama.”



Along with Tread Lightly, Yokohama’s 2024 environmental-related partnerships include Surfrider North Orange County and California State Parks Foundation. To learn more about Yokohama’s community outreach programs, visit Yokohama Tire Community Outreach.