Tread Lightly, a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting responsible outdoor recreation through stewardship and educational programs, announced Adventus Club and PROJECT X Offroad as its newest Official Partners.

Adventus Club is Arizona’s first and only UTV, boat and PWC rental club, providing its members with exclusive events and curated experiences. The club will support Tread Lightly’s mission to protect off-road trail access and public lands through stewardship projects and responsible recreation education.

“Adventus Club is excited to work hand-in-hand to raise awareness about the importance of responsible recreation with Tread Lightly,” says Unica Buitizon, owner of Adventus Club. “Together, we will organize joint initiatives, educational programs and community events to promote sustainable practices among outdoor enthusiasts. By encouraging individuals to tread lightly on the land and water, this partnership aims to minimize the impact on the environment while maximizing the enjoyment outdoors.”

PROJECT X is a manufacturer of auxiliary lighting, accessory control, portable fridges and freezers and creates new technologies and solutions to revolutionize the off-road experience for enthusiasts and set a new market standard. PROJECT X will also support Tread Lightly’s mission to protect off-road trail access and public lands.

“We’re thrilled to partner with PROJECT X and work together to protect the adventure,” says Michael Sype, marketing and communications director of Tread Lightly. “Support from the off-road industry is critical to continuing our mission to protect motorized trails and public lands.”

“At PROJECT X we have a core value to ‘be involved’ and as a brand built by enthusiasts, we recognize the importance of keeping our trails clean so they can remain open for generations to come,” says Jared Chavez, director of brand development at PROJECT X. “For us, a partnership with Tread Lightly perfectly aligns with our brand and values so we are excited to support their conservation efforts wherever possible. We encourage everyone to tread lightly, whether it be day or night, and to leave our trails better than you found them.”