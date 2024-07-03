Larry Huffman, AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer, passes

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Larry Huffman, American motorcycling’s most legendary AMA Supercross and motocross announcer and commentator with the nickname “Supermouth,” passed away on July 1 at 82.

Huffman worked as a Southern California disc jockey during the 1960s and began announcing races at So Cal’s Costa Mesa Speedway in the late 1960s. Over the years he went on to announce just about every type of motorcycle competition, including AMA Supercross, Arenacross, ice racing, drag racing, flat track, hill climb, speedway and road racing.

Larry Huffman was American motorcycling’s most legendary AMA Supercross and motocross announcer and commentator, nicknamed the “Supermouth.” Photo courtesy of the AMA

Huffman was the P.A. announcer at the first Superbowl of Motocross at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1972 and was soon named “Supermouth” by the Los Angeles Times for his 300-word-per-minute delivery and his ability to excite crowds. He is credited with being an integral part of early Supercross events and is widely recognized as the original “voice of Supercross.”

Huffman also co-wrote and co-produced the motion picture On Any Sunday II, and did announcer roles for numerous TV shows, including Charlie’s Angels, CHiPs, Miami Vice, Fantasy Island, and others. Over the years, Huffman also did motorsports-related color commentary for the likes of ABC, CBS, NBC, TNN, ESPN and Speedvision.

Huffman was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2008 and he will be missed.