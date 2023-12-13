Denago welcomes new sales and marketing managers to its team

Frank Renick can be reached at Frenick@denagopowersports.com.

Denago Powersports has announced the hire of Frank Renick as regional sales manager for the Northeast. Renick has successfully developed dealer networks for companies such as Gibbs Amphibas, Masimo Motors, Linhai, Mahindra Automotive and recently Volcon Powersports. When not working, Renick and his family enjoy spending time at their lake house and volunteering at Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Denago has also hired Steve Lawler as marketing manager. Lawler joins the team with decades of experience within the powersports industry. He has always been passionately involved in all aspects of the industry and currently participates in many forms of racing, including racing a trophy truck in Baja to racing his motocross bikes in annual events like Mammoth MX and The Vet World Championships.

Steve Lawler can be reached at slawler@denagopowersports.com.

Lawler has worked in Sales and Marketing and Racing for Yamaha, BRP/Can-Am and Husqvarna and is excited to utilize his experience to take Denago to the next level.

“I’m so impressed with Denago so far,” he says. “They are so full of energy and really want to be a fun and exciting company to partner up with. Denago’s value proposition is extraordinary. This company has serious potential to bring a lot of new people and families to our sport. Denago represents quality affordable off-road options that deliver for the whole family.”