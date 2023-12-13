Barbara Wilkins of Wilkins Harley-Davidson passes at 93

Wilkins Harley-Davidson of Barre, Vermont, announced the passing of co-owner Barbara Wilkins, (April 1, 1929 – December 9, 2023) at the age of 93. The dealership recently shared:

“It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Barbara Wilkins this past Saturday evening. Barb was surrounded by family and will be missed more than words can convey.

Please email photos or stories to John@wilkinsharley.com. Services will be held in the Spring of 2024.”

Barbara was the wife of Harry J. Wilkins, who served in the Army during World War II. When he returned to the U.S., he met Barbara (Corey) and they began working at her family’s business, Prosperity Dry Cleaning. They then started Wilkins Harley-Davidson in 1947.