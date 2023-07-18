Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride breaks records in May

Riders worldwide took part in the 2023 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) on Sunday, May 21. This year marked Triumph’s 10th year partnering with the DGR. The 2023 edition saw 104,000 riders in 893 cities unite to dress dapper and ride their classic and vintage-style motorcycles, focused on a common cause for good.

Triumph Motorcycles and the DGR aimed to make the 2023 event the biggest and most successful to date, and when fundraising closed on June 5 it marked a record-breaking year. In total, $7.3M has been raised to support Men’s health, an increase of 24 percent compared to 2022.

U.S. results included 165 rides made up of 13,850 riders, totaling over $2.6M raised. In Canada, 29 rides from 1,998 riders brought in $541,897 for the DGR.

In total, $7.3M was raised during this year's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride to support Men’s health, an increase of 24 percent compared to 2022. Photos courtesy of Triumph

Since the first event in 2012, more than 500,000 riders have gathered in 121 countries to raise more than $44M for men’s health. Triumph became the official motorcycle partner of the DGR in 2014, providing financial support and resources to help raise the profile of the DGR globally.

One of Triumph’s most significant contributions has been in growing awareness and motivating fundraisers around the world by providing motorcycles from its Modern Classic range as rewards for the top fundraisers. In previous years this has included unique motorcycles, such as a one-of-a-kind Triumph Thruxton RS DGR Edition and a custom ‘1959 Legends' Triumph Bonneville T120 and matching Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar, awarded to the 2022 ride’s highest fundraiser as part of a collaboration between Triumph and Gibson.

To celebrate this landmark anniversary Triumph created 250 exclusive new Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition motorcycles. Along with production edition #001 going to the top global fundraiser, a donation will be made to the DGR with each bike sold.

Since the first event in 2012, more than 500,000 riders have gathered in 121 countries to raise more than $44M for men’s health.

The 2024 DGR ride will take place on Sunday, May 19 and pre-registration is open now.

"When I first started The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in 2012, it was a unique way to challenge the stereotypes associated with motorcyclists,” says Mark Hawwa, founder and director of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. “It was an opportunity to transform the classic motorcycle community into a force for good, raising funds and awareness for causes that desperately needed our attention. Today, this event signifies our global commitment to a community where mental health is prioritized, social connections are strengthened, and where no one feels alone in their struggle.

“This is a community of generous, compassionate, and determined riders that after 12 years has achieved our strongest year yet… Together with Triumph Motorcycles, the DGR has become a symbol of unity, resilience, and passion and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved together."

Advertisement