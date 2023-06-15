Tampa welcomes first Powersports Super Show this November

New to the industry is the Powersports Super Show that will take center stage at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Nov. 17 – 19. The adrenaline-filled extravaganza will include the latest machines, accessories, aftermarket products, wheels, tires, apparel and more. The show is coordinated by Bonnier Events, organizer of the renowned Sand Sports Super Show, Off-Road Expo and 4-Wheel Jamboree.

Whether a passionate off-road enthusiast, a motorcycle aficionado, or a watersports lover, the Powersports Super Show will have something for everyone. Attendees will be able to discover the cutting-edge advancements in the powersports industry as they get up close and personal with the latest ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, eBikes, personal watercraft, accessories and apparel.

The first ever Powersports Super Show will give attendees access to the latest machines, accessories, aftermarket products, wheels, tires, and apparel this November. Photos courtesy of

With a lineup of exhibitors and industry-leading brands, the show will offer an extensive array of products, from state-of-the-art machinery to trendy apparel and accessories, all under one roof. Attendees will have to opportunity to connect with industry experts and fellow powersports enthusiasts.

“We at Bonnier Events, are excited to offer the largest powersports show in Florida. Tampa is a perfect fit for our first ever Powersports Super Show and we’re excited to see where this event goes in the future,” says Tim Ramsberger, vice president, marketing and business development for Bonnier Events. “The Powersports Super Show will showcase all the top-of-the-line equipment and new technologies in the powersports industry, it’s a must-attend for all powersports enthusiasts this fall.”

Children under 13 can attend for free and from now until Oct. 1, discounted tickets can be purchased online.

For more information, visit the Powersports Super Show website.

