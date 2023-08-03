Powersports Super Show welcomes Can-Am

Bonnier has announced that Can-Am has signed on to participate in the inaugural Powersports Super Show in Tampa this November 17-19 at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

“We are excited to connect with powersport enthusiasts across the state of Florida during the all-new Powersports Super Show in Tampa, Florida,” says Elsa Vilarinho, global marketing director at Can-Am. “This year is Can-Am’s 50th anniversary and we look forward to celebrating our heritage and our passion for the ride with our community. We invite enthusiasts to visit our booth located inside the Main Hall during the event to join us in our celebrations.”

Can-Am has a full lineup of ATVs, side-by-sides, three-wheelers, and the recently introduced Pulse and Origin electric motorcycles, some of which will be in Tampa in November.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase Can-Am at our inaugural event and look forward to highlighting new cutting-edge power sports products,” says Jonathan Moore, executive vice president of events at Bonnier. “Powersports Super Show is where innovation in powersports takes center stage.”

The Powersports Super Show is produced by the organizers of the Sand Sports Super Show, the world’s biggest Sand Sport Expo.