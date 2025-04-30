Latest Issue
May 2025
The May issue of Powersports Business has arrived!
PSB interviews Christy LaCurelle, president and CEO of MIC, on the heels of a visit to the Capitol, where members spoke to their representatives about the looming tariff issue that has caused turmoil throughout the industry. A former Harley board member is causing a stir as he abruptly quits and cites grave concerns for the future of the iconic brand. His firm, H Partners, also started a proxy war with the Motor Company to remove certain board members, including the retiring CEO.
Highlights of the May 2025 issue of Powersports Business include:
- Racer acquires MAVTV from Lucas Oil
- Spring Promo Insights
- F&I Best Practices
- Simply Rider Celebrates 20 years
- LiveWire Reveals Law Enforcment Bikes
- And more!