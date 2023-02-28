Suzuki to launch Army Boot Camp event for RM owners

Suzuki Motor USA and the Pipes Motorsports Group will launch the Suzuki RM Army Boot Camp in April. The one-day event will let Suzuki owners hang out with their favorite HEP Suzuki team riders at select MX tracks across the country throughout 2023.

The RM Army Boot Camp offers an exclusive, friendly experience featuring MX track ride sessions, bike setup coaching and tech tips from the Pipes Motorsports Group’s racing team technicians and pro riders. There will be a Suzuki product display, rider interaction, food and refreshments at some of the best pro and amateur motocross tracks in the U.S. and attendees will receive exclusive RM Army Boot Camp swag to commemorate their track day.

Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners can sign up for the opportunity to hang out and ride with premier Suzuki athletes like Ken Roczen, Shane McElrath, Kyle Chisolm, Dilan Schwartz and Marshal Weltin at select RM Army Boot Camps throughout 2023.

All current Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners are encouraged to attend these once-in-a-lifetime events, which are complimentary to Suzuki owners and honorary RM Army recruits.

Attendance for on-track riding will be limited, and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about each event’s announced date and when signups will be accepted, visit SuzukiCycles.com.

In parallel to the RM Army Boot Camp, Suzuki and Pipes Motorsports Group will also collaborate on adventure bike events. Additional information to follow.

“We are really excited about this new program that brings our top Suzuki Supercross and Motocross riders and team members together with Suzuki RM-Z owners for an epic day of riding, food, fun, and education,” said Chris Wheeler, motorsports manager for Suzuki Motor USA, LLC. “Think about it, you get to hang with pros like Ken Roczen and others, because you own a Suzuki RM-Z and are part of the RM Army. Our goal is to provide an amazing experience that you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

“The Pipes Motorsports Group’s partnership with Suzuki has been extensive and the RM Army Boot Camp events are taking our partnership to the next level,” said Dustin Pipes, general manager of the Pipes Motorsports Group’s racing and marketing efforts. “We are so excited to hang with fans of the and share these exciting events with Suzuki riders. We can’t wait for the first one, they will be a stone-cold blast.”

The first event will take place at DT1 MX in Tulare, California on April 1, 2023. Additional RM Army Boot Camp events are being planned around the country, with details announced in the coming days.

