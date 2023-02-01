Rieju USA increases racing efforts

Rieju has announced that it will expand its racing efforts in 2023 by diving into additional racing disciplines while continuing to compete in Extreme Enduro events. A three-rider lineup will represent Rieju in the USA for 2023 and will continue to develop the motorcycle and grow awareness of the Rieju brand.

Rieju USA will be competing in the AMA National Enduro Series for the first time with the signing of Brenden Poling. Poling is the reigning Mountain State Hare Scrambles Champion and will be focusing on the Pro 2 class for the first time in his career in 2023.

“Brenden has been preparing all winter long aboard his Rieju and we are excited to support him at the National level,” said Mark Berg of Rieju USA. “National Enduro is a series we have always loved to be a part of, we can’t wait to be back with Rieju and Brenden.”

Also joining Rieju for 2023 is Logan Kittock from Minnesota. Kittock will be competing in the AA class for National Enduro, along with the Border Battle XC series in the upper Midwest. He won the Border Battle Challenge race series last year and has several D23 titles as well. Kittock will be the first rider in the Rieju Regional Rider program, with plans to expand this support for 2024 and beyond.

“Logan fits in with our program so well,” said Berg. “He is an amazing young guy and is super-fast on a motorcycle. We’re excited to have Logan on board with us!”

Rieju has signed Quinn Wentzel for another year to compete in the AMA Hard Enduro series aboard the MR300. In addition, Wentzel will race select hard enduro events around the globe in 2023.

“This will be Quinn’s 3rd consecutive year working Rieju, and we have learned a lot together,” said Berg. “We couldn’t be happier to continue our efforts and focus with him on hard enduro as our Rieju bikes are a solid platform for the abuse of extreme enduro racing.

