Arai Helmet turns to Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties for distribution

It’s as the helmet world turns to just prior to closing the laptop and wrapping up the final workweek of September, with news landing across the desk this afternoon that LeMans Corp. is now distributing Arai Helmet in the U.S.

Here’s the scoop from Janesville:

Arai Helmet and LeMans Corporation are thrilled to announce a new partnership for distribution in the United States. The new partnership between these two legendary companies will now provide Arai world class, hand-crafted helmets and Arai genuine parts and accessories to dealers and to their customers across the country through their Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties distribution operations.

Arai is a small, family-owned company driven by the same mission through three generations—three generations of riders. The staff at Arai are motorcycle enthusiasts. They ride and build each Arai helmet as if they were creating it for themselves or one of their own family. Arai’s mission has always been the protection and comfort of every person who chooses an Arai helmet. Our foundational principles of protection first, exceptional quality, and rider comfort have never been forgotten in over seven decades of helmet design and manufacturing.

“In the early 1950s, there was a rider who made the first motorcycle helmet in Japan for his own protection. During this time, not only were there no helmet standards, but there were also no motorcycle helmets in the market yet. Over time, others recognized the value of this man’s creation and asked him to make helmets for them, and thus the ARAI company was founded. As it has been owned by the same family ever since, the protection still means more for Arai than the requirements by the standards. The helmets we make have many benefits and features riders can see and enjoy, but the true value of Arai is hidden in the complex internal construction invisible to the naked eye. This re-quires ongoing education and support to convey the Arai difference. I believe that the focus Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties have on dealer service is what Arai dealers and customers need.” – Michio Arai, Owner and CEO, Arai Helmet, Ltd. and son of the founder of Arai Helmet, Ltd.

“As I consider the long-term future of Arai, I believe we have found a strong partner in LeMans Corporation. The strength of Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties, combined with their focus on dealer service, is what Arai needs to reach more consumers looking for the opportunity to experience the Arai difference firsthand.” – Akihito Arai, Vice President, Arai Helmet, Ltd. and grandson of the founder of Arai Helmet, Ltd.

LeMans Corporation, through their Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties companies, is the world's largest privately held distributor of aftermarket accessories in the powersports industry. Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, Parts Unlimited & Drag Specialties sell to powersports dealerships throughout the U.S. LeMans is committed to bringing the best quality parts and fast, friendly service that both dealers and consumers can count on, with warehouses and inventory positioned strategically across the country.

“We are very excited to announce this new partnership with LeMans for distribution in the US,” said Brian Weston, Managing Director for Arai Helmet, Inc. “This new partnership will allow Arai and LeMans to continue to grow the Arai business and provide Arai’s unique helmets to many more customers across the United States.”

“Our two companies share two very important attributes: family-owned and enthusiast-driven,” said Mike Collins, President of LeMans. “Combine this with Arai’s commitment to premium quality helmets and our commitment to premium quality service to our dealers, creates the perfect synergy for a great partnership.”

Look for more exciting information about the Arai Helmet and LeMans partnership in the weeks to come.

Limited stock of Arai Helmet products will be arriving at LeMans warehouses in November, with more stock arriving in January and onward.