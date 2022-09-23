Crossing a creek on the 2023 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 like it’s weekend time!

Did you hear Powersports Business editors Dave McMahon and Madelyn Hubbard journeyed to Great Falls, Montana, for the 2023 Honda Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew press intro?

Bull Ranch Run in nearby Cascade was an epic location for the ride. As usual, the Honda video crew came up with some epic footage for the B2B rig that included Dealernews editor Robin Hartfiel and Powersports Business editors Dave McMahon and Madelyn Hubbard. Click the video below for a look at one spot.

The water fun didn't end in the creek above. There was also plenty of time to hop in the Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew and drive down to the Missouri River to do some trout fishing. You can click the the PSB Instagram link on the image below and then check out the Stories. Apparently there's even a poll that seeks your vote!