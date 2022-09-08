Polaris releases second episode in three-part series

Polaris has announced the release of the second episode of “To the Test,” a three-part series that goes behind the scenes with hunting, ranching, and action partners as they utilize the all-new RANGER XP Kinetic for their everyday tasks.

Following the first episode featuring Pat & Nicole Reeve hunting turkey, the second episode follows the Diesel Brothers as they put the RANGER XP Kinetic to the ultimate test hauling heavy gear and equipment on long, winding mountain roads for recovery missions.

Check out the second “To the Test: Off-Roading with the Diesel Brothers” episode HERE.