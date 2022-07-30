Erik Chase named New Territory Sales Manager for NPA Dallas facility

National Powersports Auctions, NPA, has announced the hiring of Territory Sales Manager for New Mexico, Southern Texas and Louisiana, Erik Chase. Donny Erickson, the previous sales manager for that territory, is not leaving NPA but transferring to another region and is happy to support Erik as the new man for the job.

Chase has been riding motorcycles since he was eight years old. He started his powersports career at Central Texas Harley-Davidson in 2015. Over the last five years, Chase was a Pre-Owned Inventory Manager and Salesperson at a dealership in Austin, Texas, where he was responsible for consigning and buying units through NPA. Chase joins NPA with firsthand experience of the benefits NPA delivers.

Chase enjoyed the sales side of the industry and was ready to move up to NPA. “Having worked with NPA for four years, I knew it would be a great fit for my next career step. I’m looking forward to traveling, meeting new people and forging great relationships with different dealerships around the states,” Chase said.

Chase is a welcome addition to the NPA sales team and understands how beneficial the pre-owned market is to a business. “We are lucky to have Erik as part of our national sales team and look forward to the continued growth of the territory,” Mike Murray, Vice President of Sales said.

Dealers can reach Erik at echase@npauctions.com or 737.226.8031.